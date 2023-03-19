Highway 101 near Los Alamos to close overnight this week

Highway 101 will be closed in both directions near Los Alamos for overnight work later this week.

Northbound and southbound Highway 101 will be closed at the Highway 135 interchange from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, and again from 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 until 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Travelers will be detoured off the highway at exit 154 to Highway 135/Bell Street and back to Highway 101.

The closure is related to a project to reconstruct the Highway 101 bridges at Highway 135.

The $10 million project is expected to be completed this spring.

