In Carpinteria, the Linden Ave. off-ramp on Southbound Highway 101 will be closed beginning Monday, according to Caltrans.

Officials say the closure is effective 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Sept. 23 until Sept. 27.

This will allow Caltrans to complete a $200,000 project that aims to clear debris, regrade the area, construct a concrete swale, install erosion control, and restore irrigation.

Message signs are in place to alert the traveling public, Caltrans says.