Highway 101 resurfacing project taking place in North SLO County

KSBY stock image
Posted at 4:19 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 19:19:23-04

A section of USA Highway 101 will be resurfaced starting Tuesday.

The project starts just north of the Cuesta Grade and ends south of Santa Barbara Road

Lane closures to accommodate the project will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Both directions will be affected but delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor is Papich Construction of Grover Beach.

The contractor is Papich Construction of Grover Beach.

The project is contracted for $4 million dollars and is expected to be completed by October.

