Highway 154 closed due to overturned truck

Both lanes of Highway 154 at Windy Gap are blocked by an overturned truck.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of San Marcos Rd. and Painted Cave Rd. north of Santa Barbara.

Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192/Cathedral Oaks Rd. in Santa Barbara and at the Highways 154/246 roundabout in Santa Ynez.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 as an alternate route.

Caltrans says it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the male driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.