Highway 166 at Black Road reopens as road improvement project progresses

Black Road in Santa Maria is reopening as a Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement project enters its second phase.

Since July 1, a road closure has been in effect on Black Road near its intersection with Highway 166.

Last night crews removed detour signs and road barriers, allowing for traffic on Black Road as of early this morning.

Road maintenance workers will now begin construction along the north side of the intersection, adding light poles and building drainage systems.

This marks the second phase of a $2.53 million Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement project that includes the construction of a new traffic signal system, better lighting and enhanced drainage and flood control.

As the project progresses, one-way alternating traffic control will be employed intermittently on Black Road during the night.

Transportation officials say the road will remain open for two-way traffic during the day.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall.