Highway 166 closed from Hwy 101 to Hwy 33

Pine Canyon Road in need of extensive repair following the latest storm.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 27, 2023
Highway 166 is closed once again in Santa Maria.

Caltrans says the closure between Highway 101 and Highway 33 is closed due to mudslides and flooding. It’s unknown when that portion of the highway will reopen.

The U.S. Forest Service says extensive repairs are also needed to Pine Canyon Road off Highway 166.

The forest service says that area will be a priority due to the residents who rely on the road, adding that roads like this one will likely remain closed for an extended period of time to the public.

