Highway 217 in Goleta closed overnight Monday, Tuesday

Highway 217 in Goleta will be closed overnight both Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews install K-rails, Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter.
Hollister and Sandspit onramps will be closed.
This is the start of the San Jose Creek bridge replacement project, Caltrans said.
A K-rail is the California version of a temporary concrete barrier, commonly used during construction projects.
