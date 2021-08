Construction on a new left-turn lane on Highway 246 will begin on Monday.

The lane will be at the Foley Estates between East Campbell and Drum Canyon Roads near Buellton.

Roadwork will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers in the area will encounter a lane shift for the installation of protective barriers for workers. Flaggers will maintain traffic control but delays are not expected to be more than 15 minutes.