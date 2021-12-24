Watch
Highway 246 near Lompoc reopens following rain related closure

Highway 246 is now open near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County following a rain related closure, according to Caltrans District 5.

Public Information Officer, Jim Shivers, tweeted the announecment Friday morning.

This comes after Highway 246 was closed in both directions from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County due to rain related flooding on Thursday.

Local residents who were able to gain access were advised to use caution.

