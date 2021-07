A two-car crash closed part of Highway 246 Saturday afternoon between Lompoc and Buellton.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a call at 4:09 p.m. of an offset head-on collision between two cars.

Officials report three patients on-scene, including one with major injuries who needed to be extricated.

A helicopter has been dispatched to lift them to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.