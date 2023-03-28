Highway 41 to reopen Tuesday afternoon

Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay is scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, Caltrans announced.

An approximately three-mile section of the highway between San Gabriel Rd. and Los Altos Rd. has been closed since March 14 because of a landslide.

Caltrans says crews have worked seven days a week to remove thousands of yards of dirt from the roadway and the slope.

K-rail is now being installed before the highway can reopen to travelers this afternoon.

Caltrans says the emergency project cost $2.8 million.