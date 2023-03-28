Watch Now
Highway 41 to reopen Tuesday afternoon

Road construction crews prepared to reopen Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay is scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, Caltrans announced.

An approximately three-mile section of the highway between San Gabriel Rd. and Los Altos Rd. has been closed since March 14 because of a landslide.

Caltrans says crews have worked seven days a week to remove thousands of yards of dirt from the roadway and the slope.

K-rail is now being installed before the highway can reopen to travelers this afternoon.

Caltrans says the emergency project cost $2.8 million.

