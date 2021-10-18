Highway 46 resurfacing project begins this week

A resurfacing project begins this week in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 46 near Paso Robles.

The lanes from Geneseo Rd. to Almond Dr. will be under construction. Work will begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays. Officials say closures will extend through 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and through 1 p.m. on Friday.

Caltrans says one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Officials say delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The project was originally planned for overnight hours, but has been moved to the day because of cooler temperatures.

Construction is expected to finish sometime this fall.

The $3 million project has been contracted to Papich Construction of Grover Beach.