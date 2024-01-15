Highway 46 widening project in Cholame continues this week. Here's what drivers need to know

Drivers in the Cholame area will experience some road construction this week.

Construction on the Highway 46 East widening project will include a traffic switch onto a segment of the newly constructed lanes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16.

This traffic switch onto a new alignment of what will eventually become the westbound lanes of Hwy. 46 East will include two-way travel from just east of the Shandon Rest Area to just west

of the Hwy. 46/State Route 41 “Wye” Interchange.

This temporary traffic switch will be in place while construction proceeds on the new eastbound lanes of the highway.

Businesses will remain open during this traffic shift. Travelers will maintain access to Bitterwater Road and the Jack Ranch Café via a temporary driveway constructed just east of Bitterwater Road.

This temporary traffic shift is anticipated to be in place until early summer 2024.

This $116 million project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2024.