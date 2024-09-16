Hiker found dead in Yosemite previously worked in San Simeon

A hiker recently found dead in Yosemite previously worked in San Simeon, according to State Parks.

Yosemite National Park posted a missing person report on social media last Thursday for Kirk S. Thomas Olsen.

Park officials were asking anyone in the Ostrander Lake area between August 23 and 27 who may have seen him or who were also in the area and did not see him to contact their tip line.

The post was updated Saturday morning saying that Olsen had been found dead. No other information on his case was released.

State Park officials in San Luis Obispo County confirm to KSBY that Olsen was a seasonal senior park aide from 2017 to 2020 within the San Luis Obispo Coast District of California State Parks.

His primary assignment was reported to be at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

A State Parks spokesperson told KSBY, “Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Olsen's family during this very difficult time.”