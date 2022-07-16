Hiker rescued from Santa Barbara trail due to medical emergency

At 10:33 AM, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a medical emergency near the Inspiration and Tunnel Trails in Santa Barbara.

First responders found a 26 year-old woman suffering from signs of dehydration and weakness.

The victim was hoisted from the trail and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it is important for hikers to be prepared while exercising during this warm weather.

They recommend bringing extra water, mapping out your trail, having a fully charged phone, telling loved ones where and calling for help in the case of an emergency.