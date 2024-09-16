Hispanic Heritage Festival in Paso Robles kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15.

"It celebrates the community members from the Latino and Hispanic communities," said Yessenia Echevarria, a Paso Robles resident. "It's a feeling of pride in our culture, our food, and most importantly our community coming together."

To start the month strong, Sunday was a day of celebration, expression, and honor.

"Local dance clubs showcasing the rich culture of Mexico, food vendors, resource fairs, local nonprofits to share about voter engagement and resources available in the community," Echevarria said.

Many who took part in the festivities say they hope to pass the celebrations and traditions on to younger generations.

“I have two kids. I want my girls to feel proud of their heritage. My kids haven't traveled to Mexico and I want my family to feel like this is normal," said Claudia Olsen, a San Luis Obispo resident.

"It’s great to see the community and all the Hispanics getting together," said Luis Cortes, a Paso Robles resident.

This is the first year the city has hosted the annual event at the Downtown City Park.

"It was a big success, all the families were looking forward to being here today," Olsen said.