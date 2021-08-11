Historic Big Sur hotel destroyed in fire

Big Sur Fire responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday night at a century-old hotel.

The call came it at around 11:30 p.m. at the Lucia Lodge, according to a Facebook post by Big Sur Fire.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found flames through the roof of the hotel's restaurant. Crews were able to stop the spread of the fire towards the general store section, however, a majority of the building was destroyed.

Big Sur Fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lucia Lodge is located adjacent to highway one in the village of Lucia, 50 miles south of Carmel, and 40 miles north of San Simeon and sits 300 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

According to the hotel's website, "The lodge was constructed on a secluded stretch of Coast Highway One in the 1930's by the Harlan family, which settled the area in the latter half of the 19th century. Today Lucia Lodge is run by the 5th generation of the Harlan clan."

The Lucia Lodge was recently featured in the Netflix show Ratched.