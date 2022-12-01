Historic "Hi! Let's Eat" sign in Lompoc getting new home

A piece of Lompoc history will soon be up at a new Location.

More than five years ago, the “Hi! Let’s Eat” sign was taken down from the corner of Oceano Avenue and E Street.

It had been at that location since the late 1950s back when the lot was Hi’s Restaurant. The site is now home to Starbucks.

The landmark is Lompoc’s first designated historic sign and has been in the hands of the Lompoc Valley Historical Society since coming down but will go up next week at its new spot outside American Host Restaurant on the 100 block of N. I Street.

"I feel pretty privileged and honored to have the opportunity to be the steward of the sign. We've been here for 40 years now,” said Dennis Block, owner of American Host Restaurant. “I think it's a good home for it."

Block says the sign is being fully restored, which includes 280 new LED lights. It will go up in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A gofundme account was initially created to help pay for the restoration.

An unveiling ceremony is planned for Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

