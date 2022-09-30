Historical Thousand Steps reopens after safety repairs

The historical Thousand Steps, a beach access stairway in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara, reopened after six months of closure, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department announced.

Thousand Steps, originally called Camino a Mar, was built by the City almost 100 years ago in 1925, city officials said. The stairway is one of the three public beach stairways in the City.

During the six months of repairs, the city demolished and reconstructed the lower 24 steps and added seven additional steps to provide a safer and more accessible path during seasonal changes to sand level.

The City also installed a continuous handrail extending from the street level to the beach.

A brief closure for additional work is expected in Fall 2022 or Winter 2023.

The City Parks and Recreation Department will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.