History lovers, novices invited to Living History Days in San Miguel

Community members are invited to come out to the Rios-Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel on Saturday for a Living History Days event.

The free event is set for May 14, and visitors should head to the adobe, located at 700 Mission St. just south of Mission San Miguel, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The event will feature reenactors who will help visitors travel back in time to 1858.

"If you don't know anything about history, it's time to come and find out," Laverne Buckman, President of the Friends of the Adobe, told KSBY. "And if you do know something about history, you'll love the information that's gonna be shared with you."

Organizers say the museum and gift shop will be open, and a taco meal will be available.

"[It will have] the feel of taking a step back in time and what life used to be like for the people back in the 1800s," Buckman said.

"It's totally different than today," she added with a smile. "No devices."

The Rios-Caledonia Adobe was built in 1835 in what is now San Miguel, eight miles north of Paso Robles. It is California Historical Landmark #936 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

More event information on the event is available on the Rios-Caledonia Adobe's Facebook page.