Hit-and-run driver damages holiday decorations in SLO's Mission Plaza

San Luis Obispo Police are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who damaged some of the holiday decorations at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Police say a security company is contracted to help patrol Mission Plaza during the holidays and the damage was discovered while a security guard was making his rounds.

The incident happened early Friday morning. Police say someone drove into Mission Plaza from the entrance at Broad and Monterey streets.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the car backing into Santa's House and other decorations, then leaving the scene.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Damage to some of the holiday decorations in front of Santa's House in San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

The car is described as a gray or silver 2016-17 Honda Civic coupe.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the car or driver is asked to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.