Hit-and-run driver smashes into Orcutt business

The business owner is asking neighbors for security footage
Don Armstrong
Steller's Cellars, located at 400 E Clark Ave. in Old Town Orcutt, was hit by a vehicle at about 10:16 p.m. on Sunday night.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 07, 2022
A hit-and-run crash smashed the front of an Old Town Orcutt business on Sunday night.

A driver hit the front of Steller's Cellar, located at 400 E Clark Ave., a little before 10:16 p.m. on March 6, officials say.

The wine bar hadn't yet opened for business, Mark Steller, the owner, told KSBY. The building was under construction, and Steller was planning to put security cameras up in the next day or two.

According to the business's Facebook page, it is set to open in Spring 2022.

The driver who hit the building did not stop. CHP officials said that they responded to the crash but have not yet identified the vehicle or driver involved.

Based on pieces of the vehicle left behind, Steller says he believes the crash was caused by a blue Nissan compact car.

He is asking neighbors along Clark Ave. who have security footage to share it with him.

