Hit and run leads to an arrest near Harloe Elementary School

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a male driver involved in a hit and run near Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande.

A driver hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk of S. Halcyon Way a little after 8 a.m., an official with Arroyo Grande Police Department told KSBY. It was near the time school was starting.

Initial reports of the accident said a child had been hit, but first responders confirmed that an adult was injured. No children were involved in the crash.

The driver attempted to flee, police say. Officers found and detained the driver on Farroll Ave.

The driver, Michael Kiss of Santa Maria, was found to be under the influence of drugs. He was had a loaded firearm in the vehicle, police say.

Police took Kiss into custody on outstanding warrants. His charges include a felony DUI with injury and a felony hit and run with injury. He has been booked into SLO County Jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.