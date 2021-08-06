Hit and run sends bicyclist to the hospital

Police arrested the driver involved in an early morning crash that injured a bicyclist.

Police say a vehicle hit hit a man on a bicycle near Foothill Blvd. and Broad St. in San Luis Obispo. The crash happened at 12:38 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The victim was Andreas Kooi, 23, a resident of San Luis Obispo.

A 17-year-old girl was driving westbound on Foothill Blvd. when she struck the bicyclist near the Broad. St. intersection. Police say there were at least two passengers in the car with her.

The driver, also a San Luis Obispo resident, ran away. Two passengers in the vehicle returned to the crash and gave statements to police.

At 2 a.m., residents on Rockview Pl. called to report a car alarm that was going off. Officers say they discovered the suspect's car parked in the roadway with damage that matched the hit and run.

Shortly afterward, officers found the suspect walking through the neighborhood.

Police say they took her into custody and charged her with a hit and run with injury and a felony DUI with injury.

Rockview Pl. is about 3 miles from the intersection where the accident occurred.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment.