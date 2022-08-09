Hobby Lobby, a craft store stirring up controversy about their far-right views, is coming to San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo promenade will soon be home to Hobby Lobby, a craft store stirring up controversy about their far-right views.

Gay and Lesbian Alliance Director of Operations, Serrin Ruggles, expresses concern about the store opening a location in San Luis Obispo, and the group is asking community members to shop somewhere else.

"We have seen them interfere with local politics in other cities that they've been involved in, we do not want them to get involved with our local politics," said Ruggles.

Ruggles explains Hobby Lobby has a long history of manipulating local politics through taking out ads in newspapers and petitioning local, state and federal representatives to push their far-right views.

"They are anti-LGBTQ, they have a very narrow view of how the country should be run," said Ruggles.

In 2014 former President Obama signed an executive order to protect LGBTQ+ employees from federal contractors discriminating on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation Ruggles says Hobby Lobby then pushed a number of religious organizations to petition for Obama to create a religious exemption.

"...so that federal contractors could discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation if they claimed religious exemption," Ruggles.

Ruggles explains how the organization's involvement with politics overlaps with the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Hobby Lobby had a case go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ruled that businesses did not have to include birth control in their health insurance coverage.

Ruggles is concerned by the lack of separation of church and state. On july 4th, 2021 hobby lobby ran a full page ad in many local newspapers titled "One nation, under god."

"They very clearly and repeatedly said that only Christians should be able to hod any office in the United States of America," said Ruggles.

Some people are unfamiliar with the history of Hobby Lobby and say to them it's just another craft store.

"Yeah I don't know much, I haven't seen one growing up or traveling or anything, but yeah as far as I know it's just a craft store," said Logan Serna, a Morro Bay resident.

...But those familiar with Hobby Lobby's history say they're surprised the store is opening a San Luis Obispo location.

"because of their history of being against gay and lesbian and trans people," said Sandi Pinnegar, San Luis Obispo resident.

...And they're taking their business elsewhere.

"I will never shop there," said Pinnegar.

We reached out to Hobby Lobby but they did not respond to our request for comment.