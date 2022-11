Downtown San Luis Obispo may have just gotten a little merrier.

Volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up and decorating the city.

Pedestrian light poles were decorated with festive garland and bows.

This comes as the holiday season begins with the San Luis Obispo Holiday Plaza opening on Nov. 25, 2022.

This year's theme is Rock N Retro and will feature Letters to Santa, a 20-foot tree, Menorah lighting, and a classic carousel.