Holiday decorations underway at Hearst Castle

Decorating for the holiday season is now underway at Hearst Castle. California State Parks says the festive decor should be fully installed just in time for the first Holiday Twilight Tour scheduled for Friday, November 25.

The Holiday Twilight Tours are offered this year on select evenings through the end of December 2022.

Guests can experience the estate as William Randolph Hearst’s guests did during the holiday seasons of the 1920s and 1930s with outdoor wreaths, towering Christmas trees in the large social rooms, and a poinsettia tree.

The Christmas-focused Holiday Twilight Tour tickets are $35 for adults, $17 for children ages five through 12, and ages four and under are free.

Christmas decorations can also be enjoyed during the daytime on the regular tours of the estate.

Decorations are most prominent on the Grand Rooms Tour and those tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages five through 12, and ages four and under are free.

Organizers say that during the busy holiday season, advance tour reservations are recommended.

For tour reservations and more information click here.