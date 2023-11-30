Holiday happenings in San Luis Obispo

From a parade to live music to vendor markets, there are a lot of holiday-related events happening in San Luis Obispo in December.

On Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m., downtown San Luis Obispo is going to be transformed with its 47th annual Holiday Parade. This year's theme is “Out of This World!” Participants are encouraged to incorporate elements of space exploration, celestial beauty, cosmic wonder, and other similar themes. Nearly 90 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles and others will march in the parade. The parade will last two hours. Parking will be free both on-street and in the structures from 6–9 p.m. on Friday. Streets within the parade route and staging area will close starting at 4 p.m. There will be a free bike valet along the parade route. All three parking structures will be open to the public, with access from Palm Street and Marsh Street, but space is limited.

San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation is hosting “Holidays at the Jack House” the first two weekends in December. From 5-8 p.m., you can stop by the Jack House to see it decorated for the holidays. The free event will also showcase a newly installed model train which kids will be able to operate.

The San Luis Obispo Public Market is hosting its first Holiday Emporium from December 2-3. The two-day market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a gift wrapping station, live music, and food and drinks from the public market. Entry and parking are free. You can RSVP here.

A Central Coast holiday tradition is back: A Christmas Story at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. The show is running from November 17 to December 23 on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be no performance on Friday, December 1 because of the Downtown Holiday Parade. Ticket prices range from $36 to $38.

Cal Poly is holding its annual poinsettia sale on December 2 and December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The plants will be available at the Poly Plant Shop in dozens of varieties and colors including red, white and pink. Sizes range from four-inch pots to poinsettias reaching three feet high in 14-inch pots. Prices will range from $10 to $100.

The Monterey and Johnson neighborhood is hosting a holiday treasure stroll on December 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Some of the shops included are Ceremony Skate, Anam Cre, SLO Provisions, Two Ten Tattoo, Papa’s Thai Cafe, Art Central, and The Art of Cool Gallery. If you visit all participating businesses, you can fill out tickets to be entered into a drawing. The prize is a gift basket with items from each participating business valued at $100.

Coastal Peaks Coffee is ushering in the holidays with a market on December 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening will feature hot drinks, local vendors, live entertainment and more. There will also be a mini-Christmas tree lot, local artisans, vintage boutique, and festive food and drink.

San Luis Obispo Winds presents its Deck the Halls With Harmony concert at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The event will take place on December 3 at 3 p.m. and highlight the talents of brass sections. General admission is $20 and premium admission is $30.

On Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. the San Luis Obispo Mission is hosting VoCal Arts’ Dona Nobis Pacem. The concert will include holiday repertoire with classics and a few surprises.

The Cal Poly Choir is hosting its seventh annual “Holiday Kaleidoscope” on December 1 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The concert will include performances by the Cal Poly Wind Ensemble and the Cuesta College Chamber Singers. College of Liberal Arts Dean Philip J. Williams’ will aos narrate the "Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and there will be performances by the a cappella groups Take it SLO and That’s the Key. Tickets range from $12 to $22.