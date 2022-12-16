Holiday magic 2022 at the Charles Paddock Zoo tomorrow

The Charles Paddock Zoo is hosting Holiday Magic 2022 tomorrow Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to welcome visitors.

The zookeepers have stepped in as Santa’s elves to prepare gifts for the animals.

Gifts will be delivered to the animals from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with activities for the entire family to enjoy throughout the day.

There will be a magician and holiday music and decorations.

The Holiday Magic gift-giving schedule will be posted online and on the Charles Paddock Zoo’s social media pages.

For more information about the Zoo, please visit online at charlespaddockzoo.org.