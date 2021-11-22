Holiday shoppers buy handmade gifts at Elks Lodge Craft Fair

Holiday shopping was in full swing on Sunday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The annual Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair brought in hundreds of shoppers and about 60 vendors from all along the Central Coast.

Free goodie bags were also handed out to the first 50 attendees.

"It's a great day to get some shopping done for Christmas, and it's a great time for vendors to get their name out there and what they do and make contacts," said organizer Dawnette Cress.

The event also had a food and toy drive. Those who brought donations received extra raffle tickets to win some special items offered by various vendors.

Organizers say all food and toys were donated to two different local churches, Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang and Iglesia Luterana Santa Cruz in Santa Maria. The churches work to serve low income, diabled, and elderly community members.

A calendar of upcoming events with the Santa Maria Elks Lodge can be found at www.santamariaelks.org.