Holiday shopping in San Luis Obispo

With many people still trying to grab their final gifts, the National Retail Federation expects holiday spending to reach record levels this year.

“You just get so busy with work and errands and all that so it was kind of last minute,” Tina Grace, a San Luis Obispo resident, said.

“I have some last-minute things to get but 99% of it is done,” Margie Schingle, a San Luis Obispo resident, said.

Jerry Gibson from San Luis Obispo is what some people might consider a last-minute shopper.

“My last 5% of shopping is going to be extremely not stressful because I'll be doing it on Christmas Eve,” Gibson said.

Despite the final gifts, most of his holiday shopping was done in advance during a trip to Asia.

“My money went so much further in Thailand and Vietnam and Japan, I was able to buy more and spend less,” Gibson said.

For business owners like Ely Panos, the holiday season is a good time for business.

“Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were a little down this year but since then my holiday shopping season has picked up,” Panos said.

Panos had a store in Arroyo Grande for over a decade until relocating Village Vintage to San Luis Obispo late last year.

“We bring in vintage Christmas we've hoarded all year and we put it out for sale and then we start to gear up our inventory more towards gifts like jewelry and stuff you can buy for yourself but also other people,” Panos said.

Panos says his favorite part of owning a business is watching people buy gifts for each other.

“It's funny because you'll see them shopping together and then when dad or mom leaves the kids will come back and buy the gift,” Panos said.

