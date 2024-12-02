Holiday travel causes 'stop-and-go' traffic in Paso Robles Sunday evening

As travelers head home after Thanksgiving weekend, officials say parts of the Central Coast are heavily impacted by holiday traffic.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton division said in an X post on Sunday evening that traffic in North County was severely backed up due to holiday travel.

The agency reported that the section of the highway from SR-46 East to Santa Barbara Road saw stop-and-go traffic and frustrated drivers.

Officials advised drivers to avoid southbound Highway 101 if possible.