Hollister Fire near Gaviota burns 100 acres, 20% contained

Evacuation orders for a fire burning along the Gaviota coast will be re-evaluated Sunday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the Hollister Fire had burned 100 acres and was 20 percent contained as of 7:30 a.m.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Alegria Canyon near Hollister Ranch and Alegria roads. Firefighters say the area is difficult to access from the ground and winds were also posing a challenge.

Aircraft were expected to resume drops Sunday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports that at least 30 homes near Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon have been evacuated so far.

Fire officials have not said what may have sparked the blaze, but say a fire like this is not typical in March and remind people to “limit opportunities for fires to start.”