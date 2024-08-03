Homeless center in San Luis Obispo sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Public health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo.

There are at least 12 confirmed cases at the center, according to representatives from the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency.

40 Prado is aware of the issue, and their team is responding with the help of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO).

CAPSLO says that San Luis Obispo County and the entire state of California are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

County health officials have some advice regarding testing and treatment for those who suspect they may have COVID-19:

Testing

Free COVID-19 tests can be picked up during business hours at health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

Households are allowed two tests per resident.

The centers occasionally run out of tests, in which case you would have to check back the following week.

Health officials recommend calling in advance to ensure there are tests in stock.

Their number is 805-781-5500.

Treatment

Treatment is widely available but must be started within five days of when symptoms first appear.

For people over the age of 65, treatment is especially important to consider.