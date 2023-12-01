Homeless Hawaiian dogs seek new family on the Central Coast following Maui wildfires

Homeless dogs from Hawaiian shelter make their way to San Luis Obispo seeking a new home following the Maui wildfires.

The Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo has taken in three dogs from the Maui Humane Society.

The three dogs were in the care of the Hawaiian shelter before the fires that burned the island this past August.

Officials with Woods say they reached out to the Maui shelter offering assistance after learning about the fires.

“As you can imagine, Maui Humane Society was completely overwhelmed in the days and weeks following the fire,” explains Wood CEO Emily L’Heureux. “While offers of help like ours were appreciated, it took time to plan the logistics of transporting animals to California. After three months of being on stand-by, we are so glad to be able to welcome in some of their pre-existing shelter population so that they can free up space for animals affected by the fires.”

Their names are Handsome, Lono, and Lucky. All three have been examined by the Woods medical team.

They will be available for adoption at Woods’ San Luis Obispo location beginning Friday, December, 1, at 12 p.m.

“These animals, although not victims of the fires, have been through a tremendous amount of stress and trauma having been homeless for many months, surviving the chaotic aftermath of a disaster, and now traveling across an ocean to get here. They are getting all of the TLC they deserve, and we can’t wait to help them find their new families in San Luis Obispo County,” said L’Heureux.



To learn more about the three dogs and the adoption process at Woods, click here.