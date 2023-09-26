Homeless organization ECHO raises $50k during awareness march event

El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, a homeless services organization serving northern San Luis Obispo County, raised over $50,000 during its marquee fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The organization announced the fundraising haul in an email release Monday.

"Our community's outpouring of support is awe-inspiring," Wendy Lewis, ECHO's CEO, said in the release. "You've shown that when we walk together, we can accomplish incredible things. Your donations will directly impact the lives of those we serve, and your presence at the Long Walk Home sends a powerful message of compassion."

Participants gathered at ECHO's Atascadero location around 9 a.m. before beginning their awareness march through the downtown area, eventually gathering on the steps of the administration building, where city council is housed.

Officials with ECHO said the funds will enable the organization to expand outreach and services "to better serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness."

The organization said in the release they have helped 131 men, women and children get back into housing this year alone.

Learn more about ECHO and the organization's mission on its website.