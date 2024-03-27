Homeless organization's Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to north San Luis Obispo County

Each year, the El Camino Homeless Organization's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser raises funds for permanent housing by serving locally made food to attendees.

Attendees enjoy meals featuring artisan bread and soups, stews and chowders from local restaurants throughout the county. Plus, they get to take home a hand-crafted bowl.

This year, some of those bowls have been donated by ECHO's own residents.

ECHO's CEO, Wendy Lewis, shared the story of one resident who donated a bowl after finally securing a permanent home of her own.

"One special one was made by someone who is actually getting into a new home," Lewis said. "She made one to donate to the event and actually was so excited to take the other one she made back and have her first bowl in a place of her own."

Those who wish to support ECHO residents find housing like Lewis can attend Empty Bowls in Atascadero on April 11 at The Pavillion on the Lake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those tickets will cost $50.

Residents can also attend the event in Paso Robles on April 25 at Studios on the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Those tickets will cost $100.

All funds go right back to ECHO's mission of helping homeless individuals find permanent, stable housing.

You can learn more about the event on the Empty Bowl's webpage.

You can also donate directly to ECHO on the organization's website.