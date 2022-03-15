Hometown Heroes banner program applications open in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting honorees for its Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

Eligible candidates include individuals actively serving in the military, veterans of the United States Military, first responders, and essential workers.

Participants will be commemorated with a presentation at a city council meeting, and a 3-by-6 foot banner placement on a Hometown Heroes corridor along a prominent city street.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program was created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria residents who serve or have served in the military.

The application deadline is Friday, March 18th. For more information contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-051 extension 2260 or click here.