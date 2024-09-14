Homicide investigation leads Pismo Beach police to Ventura area hospital

A homicide investigation is underway in Pismo Beach and police say the suspect is under police supervision in the hospital.

Pismo Beach police say officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of Price Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive male.

Police say the person had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect, who they say took off to the Ventura area and later tried to attempt suicide.

The victim and suspect’s names and ages have not been released. Police have also not disclosed whether a motive for the stabbing has been identified.

Pismo Beach police officers are currently supervising the suspect, who is in a Ventura-area hospital.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police are not releasing any additional information.

