Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide in Goleta.

It happened on Carson St. between Magnolia Ave. and Pine Ave.

A person of interest has reportedly been detained.

Sheriff's officials say that area of Carson St. will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff's website or by calling (805) 681-4171.