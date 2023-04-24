Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Honor Flight CCC takes flight on largest trip ever

Santa Maria Honor Flight brothers.jpg
KSBY
Santa Maria Honor Flight brothers.jpg
SANTA MARIA HONOR FLIGHT.00_01_07_00.Still001.jpg
SANTA MARIA HONOR FLIGHT.00_00_55_20.Still002.jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 14:20:05-04

Honor Flight Central Coast California took off from Santa Maria Public Airport Monday morning with a record 75 veterans onboard.

Seventy-five Central Coast vets are on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to check out the memorials that honor their service in the U.S. military. This trip featured a first for Honor Flight Central Coast California: A chartered, direct flight to our nation’s capital. KSBY Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert spoke to a few vets before takeoff to get their outlook on their trip.

“I'm sure looking forward to going to Washington to see what they got. I was there once back in the early '80s and went to visit some of the museum, but I can just imagine what it's like now. It's going to be a great experience for me. I'm looking forward to it,” said Vietnam veteran Blas Sanchez.

“Europe, Canada, Jamaica, Cuba, France, Italy, Sicily, Turkey, Greece. I can't even remember all the places that I went. It was quite a trip,” said David McGinley, a Navy veteran. “My wife put my name on the list. I didn't even know I was on the list until they called me up and told me. And here I am. I'm looking forward to it.”

“The fellowship is tremendous. We had an experience, I think, when we came home that nobody would want to hear about the Vietnam War, what we went through. It's a lot of us kind of isolated and closed off for a long time, and I think there's some damage,” said Esteban Valenzuela, a Vietnam Marine veteran. “I can see that even today we get together with these guys and we can open up and have a few laughs and talk about what would happen in a in a light way instead of a heavy way.”

The group of vets and their guardians will land back in Santa Maria on Wednesday night around 7:15. Anyone can come to the Santa Maria Public Airport and welcome home the veterans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg