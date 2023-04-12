Honor Flight CCC taking record number of vets to D.C. this month

Honor Flight Central Coast California is escorting a record number of vets on their trip to Washington D.C. later this month.

For the first time, the organization is chartering a plane from the Santa Maria Airport to take 74 veterans on their honor flight from April 24-26. Honor Flight Central Coast California Chairperson, Bear McGill, says this is the largest group his chapter has accompanied. McGill says chartering a plane will give the veterans a smooth trip to honor their service and sacrifice.

“Several of our trips going into Dallas coming home, we've had issues and had to travel quite a ways to get these veterans back on the plane,” said McGill. “I can tell you on their third day of traveling back, they're pretty tired, and it's a nightmare sometimes. We're excited that we have our own plane going to be sitting there waiting for us.”

Honor Flight Central Coast California plans to have a send-off the morning of the 24th between 8:30-9:30 a.m. and a welcome home the evening of the 26th around 7:00 p.m., both at the Santa Maria Airport.

