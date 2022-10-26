Honor Flight day two: veteran surprised with recognition into Women's Memorial

Tuesday was day two of the Honor Flight Central Coast with more than 24 local veterans visiting military memorials in Washington, D.C.

The group stopped at several memorials on the 2nd day of the trip. The first stop of the day was at the Air Force Memorial where several veterans were able to check out the memorial in honor of their service to the Air Force.

A special ceremony was ready for Carol Morrison, an Army veteran from the early ‘50s, at the Military Women’s Memorial. She was surprised with being registered into the Women’s Memorial database and gifted a folder with her service information from Honor Flight. A well-deserved honor for such a proud woman.

Four Central Coast veterans then had the opportunity to participate in the laying of the wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.

The group stopped at the World War Two memorial to honor one veteran on the trip, Brian Moore. The 95-year-old served at the tail end of the 2nd World War, and this was his first trip to check out the memorial.

The Vietnam War Memorial features the names of the more than 58,000 U.S. men and women that gave their lives during the Vietnam War. One Central Coast vet etched the names of three soldiers that died on active duty during the war.

At the tail end of the day, Honor Flight and the veterans made their way to the Korean War Memorial. Eleven Central Coast veterans on this Honor Flight were on active duty during Korea.