HONOR FLIGHT RETURNS: Honor Flight CCC takes record number of veterans on trip

Honor Flight Central Coast California returned from their Honor Flight Wednesday night with a record number of veterans onboard, to a warm welcome from Welcome Home Military Heroes, along with active veterans, family members, and supporters at the Santa Maria Airport.

Honor Flight CCC took 92 veterans, a record for the organization, including 83 Vietnam War veterans and nine Korean War veterans. With such a large group, four buses hauled the veterans around Washington D.C. from Monday on arrival, until their departure on Wednesday.

Honor Flight offers veterans a trip to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials in honor of their service in the United States Armed Forces. The veterans go at no-cost, while each has a guardian to accompany them on the trip.

October 15th marks the 10-year anniversary for Honor Flight Central Coast California. Since its inception, the nonprofit organization has taken nearly 600 veterans on their honor flight.

