Honor Flight returns to Central Coast

An Honor Flight that took off for Washington, D.C. earlier this week returned to San Luis Obispo Wednesday night.

The flight landed at the San Luis Obispo County Airport around 8:45 p.m.

When the veterans landed, they were greeted with a re-entry celebration organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes.

Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials that honor their military service.

“I think it was the memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and seeing all the names of the people that were killed that was really something else,” Eldon John Bergman, a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.

23 veterans took part in this week’s honor flight.