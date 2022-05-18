Honor Flight to take local veterans on 'Tour of Honor'

A local organization is taking Central Coast veterans on a "Tour of Honor."

Honor Flight Central Coast California is an organization in Paso Robles.

The group says their mission is to honor all of America’s veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. on a “Tour of Honor."

The special tour takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that honor their military service.

The organization's next flight will take off Monday, May 23 and will return May 25.

Honor Flight says there will be 23 veterans on this year's flight, including 18 who served in Vietnam, one pre-Vietnam and four during Korea.

Veterans and their guardians will depart from the San Luis Obispo Airport and will return to a reentry celebration organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes.

The organization says the public is invited to see the departure.