Hope on Park: Austin Hope Winery opens new tasting room in Downtown Paso Robles

Calling all wine lovers!

Austin Hope Winery has opened a new tasting experience in Downtown Paso Robles.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the world of Hope Family Wines to downtown,” said Owner-Winemaker Austin Hope. “It puts us at the heart of what Paso Robles is all about.”

The tasting room is called Hope on Park and is located at 1140 Pine Street.

It features a sidewalk bar and three interior creative spaces.

According to the winery owners, one space reflects the colorful aesthetic of the “Summer of ’69,” while another evokes the feel of a classic dining club. The third is a Discrete Lounge which appeals to Asian art influences with a focus on 'Discrete,' a new brand of ultra- limited wines.

These spaces will allow visitors to taste in different environments within a single location.

“Hope on Park is the next chapter in our guest experience,” said Director of Hospitality Jo Armstrong. “You can now enjoy two distinct points on the journey of Hope Family Wines.”

Walk-ups are welcome and no reservation is required.