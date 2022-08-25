Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria

The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.

Organizers say the Paranormal Cirque, put on by Cirque Italia, is not a family friendly circus show. Events include the circus's Wheel of Death and magic acts that the circus says may send a shiver down your spine.

The horror-themed production will take place in the big top set up at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The run includes 6 performances from Aug. 25 to 28.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online or over the phone at 941-704-8572. They can also be purchased in-person at the Fairpark.

Ticket sales are restricted to adults only, though teens ages 13-17 may come with a parent's approval.

No animals are involved in the circus.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St.