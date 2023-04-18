Horse euthanized after sustaining injuries from Poly Royal Rodeo Finals

A horse has been euthanized after sustaining an injury in competition at Cal Poly's Poly Royal Rodeo Finals Saturday, school officials said.

Officials said the horse was immediately taken out of the area after being injured and treated by an on-site veterinarian. The veterinarian determined that the animal could not recover from the injury and decided to euthanize it to prevent further suffering.

The rider of the horse was already off at the time of the injury and was not hurt, according to Cal Poly officials.

School officials stated that livestock welfare continues to be a top priority for the university and its rodeo program. They said that the school complies with "all federal, state, university, and other regulatory requirements as they relate to the acquisition, care and treatment of animals."

Officials also added that the Cal Poly Rodeo program follows the Professional Cowboys Association's guidelines related to the welfare of livestock and contestants.