Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament hits $100,000 fundraising goal

The nonprofit, Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, reached its $100,000 fundraising goal at this year's Flower Valley Golf Classic.

The tournament, held on Friday, May 20 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village, included a silent and live auction.

This year, the Foundation raised $100,466, with proceeds going to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center toward the purchase of a new GE Healthcare MRI.

Some of the tournament's sponsors and donors included Jim Freeland Ford, Jordano's, Mission Linen, and others.

The Foundation aims to provide the Lompoc Healthcare District with funds to purchase medical equipment and make capital improvements.

